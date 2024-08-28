Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After announcing their first tour in over 15 years, Google search data for Oasis skyrocketed over 360 per cent, and thanks to their popularity the band could bring in up to £300m to the UK economy, according to a finance expert.

Liam and Noel Gallagher look to match Taylor Swift’s Eras tour which included 15 dates in the UK and brought an estimated £300m to the UK economy, but with one fewer tour date, Oasis could match that figure, finance expert Rob Wilson said.

Speaking on behalf of Stocklytics, Rob Wilson said there will be ‘significant economic activity bring in ‘new money’ to the economy thanks to an international audience.

Following their 15-year hiatus, Rob added that the Gallagher brothers look set to earn up to £60m from the tour dates and royalties over the next year as the tour grows closer.

He added that insurance premiums will go up around the tour and are likely to be reflected in the ticket price, particularly given the band's history, but added that a lot of money is at stake for everyone involved in the tour.

Speaking to Stocklytics, finance expert Rob Wilson said: “There will be a huge economic boom during the Oasis tour with fans, both young and old looking to get in on the action. The support of Oasis is undiminished and even with the massive bounce that we have seen in festival goers post-Covid, this is sure to be a significant economic activity. The exposure of music like Oasis is now as big as it has ever been so it presents a unique opportunity for spending and you would expect larger food and beverage sales during the tour, I think the UK dates could easily add something to the region of £250m-£300m to the economic footprint.

“If we compare it to Taylor Swift’s Era tour, that really was exported globally so that meant that lots and lots of domestic visitors were able to attend those concerts, but given that Oasis focuses on the UK and Ireland for their dates, that will draw an international audience and that means new money in the economy, not just recirculation - and all parts of the UK and Ireland are set to benefits.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher could earn £60m from tour dates and royalties

“I think Noel and Liam Gallagher earned around £5.5m in royalties last year so you would expect that to increase twofold, so perhaps £10m in royalties in the first 12 months of the tour. They will see a boost as the tour approaches, so over the next 12 months see a similar sort of figure and on top of that the tour will probably net somewhere between £40 and £50 million for the band as well through tickets, merchandise etc, so it will be hugely lucrative.

“I would expect mega sales of programmes, T-shirts and any type of Oasis paraphernalia that you can think of. Because it is now attracting an audience that is both into its 40s and early 50s but also that younger audience, that essentially gives you two markets. You wouldn’t put it past a global supergroup of Oasis’s size to spotlight their beloved Manchester City, so much like Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs experienced, what we call a ripple effect of merchandise sales, so people going to the Eras tour and buy Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce merchandise, I think we could well see the same with Oasis and Manchester City benefitting from the association.

“There will be plenty of checks and balances in place around insurance, particularly given the historical development of the band and the fallout we have seen. The insurance of course will go up but that will be directly for the band and the promoter of the tour rather than directly paying punters, although so of that may be reflected in the ticket prices. Chances of a split will be remote given the amount of money that is at stake for Oasis and their management team and I expect it will be a relatively settled route towards next summer.”