There are some ways that dog owners can continue to provide for their pets after they are gone 🐶

Pets are valuable members of the family.

Many dog owners worry about what will happen to their companion after they pass away.

John Roberts, Partner and Director at Austin Lafferty Solicitors, explains whether you can leave money to your pet in your will and how to provide for them when you’re gone.

Glasgow-based Austin Lafferty Solicitors has offered advice to dog owners about the legal and practical measures that can safeguard their pets’ future, should they pass away before their four-legged friend.

John Roberts, Partner and Director at Austin Lafferty Solicitors, said: “Many dog owners worry about what will happen to their loyal canine companion after they pass away, yet most rely on informal arrangements with friends or family.

“For some, however, greater peace of mind comes from putting a formal plan in place to ensure their dog is cared for long after they’re gone.”

Many dog owners worry about what will happen to their pet after they are gone. | Pexels, Radovan Zierik

Can you leave money to your dog in your will?

In law, pets are considered a “possession” or a “movable item”, which means that they cannot legally inherit directly from their owner by being named as a beneficiary in their will. Any transfer or ownership issues are seen as property rather than a separate legal persona.

How to provide for your dog after you are gone?

Dog owners and those who own multiple pets can be comforted by making arrangements for their animals in advance.

When considering how to provide for a dog’s future, it’s essential to cover the costs of care, such as the cost of food, insurance, veterinary care, grooming, kennels, and any additional healthcare.

Roberts adds: “The bond between humans and dogs is truly special, and while not every owner will choose to make formal arrangements for their pet, it is entirely possible to do so.

“This can also be an ideal opportunity to review your will as a whole - or to make one if you haven’t already done so. While a dog may be left without specific financial provision, giving your loved ones clear instructions on how you wish your estate to be divided can greatly reduce the stress and uncertainty they face after your death."

When thinking about providing financially for a pet, there are generally three routes an owner can take:

Add care instructions

A will can state that a dog is left to a particular person, along with a sum of money, on the condition that they care for the pet. The owner can also include detailed care instructions, which the new owner would be expected to follow.

Set up a short-term trust

One way to leave financial support for your dog is to set up a short-term trust that ends upon the dog’s death. A human would be entrusted with ensuring the funds are used solely for the dog’s care. The trust would specify that no money remains available after the dog’s death, so it should also include clear instructions on where any surplus funds should go.

Seek help from a charity

Some animal charities provide a service caring for dogs after their owner’s death in exchange for a financial donation in your will. As there are many dog charities in the UK, it is important to include the charity’s full legal name and UK charity number to ensure the correct organisation is identified.

You can find out more about how to provide for your dog after you’ve gone at the RSPCA.