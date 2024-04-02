Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ultravox founding member Chris Cross has died at the age of 71.

The musician formed the band, who were originally named Tiger Lily, in 1976 along with founding members Dennis Leigh, Stevie Shears, Warren Cann and Billy Currie. He remained with the band as Midge Ure replaced Leigh as frontman and the band hit the peak of their popularity in the 1980s. Cross's cause of death has not been released publicly.

Cross, who was born as Chris Allen, co-wrote arguably one of the decade's biggest hits , 'Vienna'. The 1981 song helped to popularise the use of synth in pop music at the time and was hugely influential on the genre.

Midge Ure paid tribute to his former bandmate with a touching post on social media. He said: "We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together. We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades. Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed.