Cineworld founder Steve Wiener died aged 73, cinema chain confirms

The founder of British cinema chain Cineworld - Steve Wiener - has died at the age of 73, it has been announced.

Cineworld founder Steve Wiener has died aged 73, it has been confirmed. Paying tribute, the cinema chain said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

Wiener’s career in the industry began with a student job as an usher before he rose through various roles to become vice president for Cineplex Odeon in New York City.

The American became managing director of Warner Bros in Europe in 1991 and four years later founded Cine-UK, which he developed into a chain of 34 cinemas before it was acquired by Blackstone in October 2004.

In a statement, Cineworld said: “Steve’s vision and unwavering dedication to providing the best possible moviegoing experience will continue to inspire us. We remain a company filled with people who continue Steve’s love of film and his passion for the brand.

“Long may this continue as we remember Steve and honour his legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time.”

Wiener stood down as chief executive of Cineworld in 2014. The chain now has 90 cinemas across the UK.