Eurovision legend Clodagh Rodgers has died aged 78 after a three-year battle with her health.

The singer represented the UK at the 1971 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin with her song ‘Jack In The Box’. Clodagh placed 4th with 98 points in the event, which Monaco eventually went on to win with 128 points.

Her death was confirmed by son Sam Sorbie, who revealed that his mother had passed away on Friday, April 18 after suffering from a long-term illness.

He said: "With a heavy heart, my dear beautiful mum Clodagh has sadly passed away after battling an illness for the last three years. She passed away peacefully yesterday surrounded by her family in Cobham.

"Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, traveling the world, devoting her life to her two sons and being the rock of this family.

"Life will not be the same without Mum, but she will finally be at peace now with dad, nanny and pappa. We all love and miss her terribly."

Away from her Eurovision participation, the Northern Irish singer experience chart success. Her 1969 hit single Come Back and Shake Me reached number three in the UK charts, staying in the top 40 for 14 weeks. Jack In The Box entered the charts at number four after Clodagh’s performance at Eurovision.

The singer was also the face of Bisto Gravy in a series of adverts released in the 1970s, as well as performing on stage in West End productions such as Blood Brothers and Pump Boys and Dinettes.