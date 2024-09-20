Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Davis had been the frontman of the band the Warrior River Boys since 1984.

According to his website, David Davis was “recognised as one of the foremost practitioners of the Monroe mandolin technique. His interest in old-time and bluegrass music grew organically from a musical family.”

David Davis came from a musical family, his father Leddell Davis was a musician and singer and his uncle Cleo Davis, has been described as “bluegrass music’s original Blue Grass Boy.”

It was in church that David Davis learned to sing harmony parts and worked with guitarist Gary Thurmond’s Warrior River Boys when he was in his twenties. David took over the band when Gary had to give up touring due to ill health.

David Davis dead at 63: Musician and frontman of the Warrior River Boys has died after car accident | Instagram/musicalhossgal

Bluegrass Today has reported that “David Davis, who had led the Warrior River Boys since 1984, has died from injuries sustained yesterday in an automobile accident in Snead, AL, not far from his home in Cullman. He was 63 years of age.”

Nancy Lisi paid tribute to David Davis on Instagram and said: “Sad to hear that David Davis passed after an accident on the road. Wife still in hospital. None of us are promised days ahead. Met him as the stage manager at Bluegrass Country Radio IBMA showcase. So nice, and boy did he and his Warrior River Boys ever put on one heck of a show! Condolences to his family and many many fans and friends.”

In response to Nancy Lisi’s tribute, the band Morgan Creek Bluegrass said: “I met him at IBMA a couple of years ago. What a gracious, humble man- and an exceptional talent. Caught his show ont he outdoor stage and he was absolutely fantastic. I’m so saddened by his passing.”