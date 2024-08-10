Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dead at 56: What was the cause of her death?
Sundar Pichai said on X that “Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her.”
Susan’s husband Dennis Troper wrote on Facebook that It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small cell lung cancer.”
In 2023, Susan Wojcicki considered one of the most prominent women in tech, announced her decision to step down as CEO of YouTube. She said in a blog post at the time that she had "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Susan Wojcicki became CEO of YouTube in 2014, and had previously been a senior-vice president for ad products at Google. She had worked at Intel and Bain & Company before joining Google. Susan was among the first 20 employees at Google and first became involved with the tech giant when it was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998.
Susan Wojcicki and husband Dennis Troper suffered a family tragedy earlier this year when their son Marco was found dead inside a dorm room at the University of California. He was 19 years of age at the time.
In February of this year, his grandmother Esther Wojcicki confirmed the news in a Facebook page and said: 'Tragedy hit my family yesterday. My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension,' Esther Wojcicki wrote.
According to USA Today, “Troper's official cause of death was ruled "acute combined drug toxicity," according to the report, which also declared the overdose as "accidental."
“Authorities found illegal and prescription drugs, including Percocet and Oxycodone" in ‘ abundance" at the scene of the incident, the report says. No evidence of physical trauma was observed, the report continued.”
