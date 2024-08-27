French singer Catherine Ribeiro dead at 82: She was the lead singer of rock group Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes
According to French newspaper Le Monde, who cited a statement from her representatives to Agence France-Presse Lyon-born Catherine Ribeiro passed away in a retirement home in the French city of Martigues.
Catherine Ribeiro was born to Portuguese parents in Lyon, France, in 1941. As well as having a role in Jean Luc Goddard’s film Les Carabiniers, Catherine also starred in the Italian Western film, Buffalo Bill, Hero of the Far West in 1969.
Pitchfork reported that “Throughout the 1960s, she recorded a number of singles and became a yé-yé star, eventually releasing Catherine Ribeiro + 2Bis, the debut album from her new group with multi-instrumentalist Patrice Moullet.
“The 2Bis changed their name to Alpes and, with Ribeiro, recorded a slate of psychedelic prog rock albums across the 1970s, eschewing Ribeiro’s yé-yé roots in favour of experimental, uncompromisingly political songs on issues including the Vietnam War and Palestine. Ribeiro + Alpes released their final studio album, La Déboussole, in 1980. Ribeiro followed with solo records in the 1980s and 1990s.”
Catherine Ribeiro had a difficult childhood, her brother died as an infant and she spent the first years of her life having to be stowed underground during bomb raids in war-born Paris.
NME reported that “Radio France also notes that, in 2017, Ribeiro was stirred by the rise of the #MeToo movement, and shared in a Facebook post accusing an unnamed man in entertainment of rape, recalling an encounter dating back to 1962.”
