His fellow band members paid tribute to Shaun Martin on Instagram and described him as a ‘music legend.”

Snarky Puppy’s tribute said: “Yesterday we lost a music legend and more importantly, a beautiful, luminous human being. Shaun Martin touched so many people during his life and through the beautiful immortality of music, will continue to do so. There’s so much that can be said but words can’t do justice. Rest in peace.”

Following the band’s tribute, they have been inundated with comments. One fan said: “Shaun’s ‘Thing of gold’ keys solo saved my life. I think it’s the most important solo in the jazz history/ Forever. Legends. R.I.P,” whilst Dirty Dan & The Basketball Boys band said: “We are so sorry for your loss. We got to see you play live in Dallas once and I remember the excitement and vibrancy Shawn brought to the whole room. He was so full of life and so energetic” He will be greatly missed.”

Shaun Martin’s wife Monica Wilson Martin (the couple shared a son Harlem) took to Instagram to share the news about her husband’s death and said:” It is with great sorrow to share the news of the passing of my husband, Harold Lashaun Martin. The light in our family has been dim since April 17, 2023. Since then it has been our priority to surround him in love, support, and prayer and the best medical care that could be provided. At this point, God has spoken, and we must accept His Will.

“Thank you to our family and friends who continue to surround us with unwavering love. We kindly ask for your prayers as we navigate this heartbreaking loss being felt in our home, throughout DFW, and ultimately around the world.”

Snarky Puppy’s website describes Shaun Martin as someone who is “carving his space in the annals of musical history.”

“Shaun is widely known for his work with Kirk Franklin and Snarky Puppy, while leaving his creative stamp on projects with musical legends Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, Fred Hammond, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Tasha Page Lockhart and God’s Property just to name a few. More recently, Shaun unveiled his genius to us all in his first solo projects-Seven Summers, Focus and Three-O ft Mike MIthcell and Matthew Ramsey.”

Although Shaun Martin’s cause of death has not been released, before he passed away, a benefit concert had been organised for September (performers included Eryka Badu and Norah Jones) to ‘support his recovery. Information had been shared on Shaun Martin’s Instagram page with the caption: “This special evening is about celebrating Shaun’s incredible talents and coming together as a musical community to support Shaun’s journey to recovery. Let’s mark this night as a symphony of hope, love and positive energy.”