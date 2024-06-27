Hollywood actor Spencer Milligan dead at 86: He was best known for starring in kids’ TV show Land of the Lost
and live on Freeview channel 276
Actor Spencer Milligan was born in Oak Park, Illinois in the States on 10 September 1937. After serving in the U.S. Army, Spencer Miligan studied acting with Lee Strasberg in New York and also Joan Darling in Los Angeles, his first onscreen role was in the 1973 Woody Allen movie Sleeper.
Although he began a stage career in Illinois, he moved to California and his most well-known role was in Land of the Lost, he appeared in 30 episodes from 1974 to 1975. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Milligan played the heroic father of youngsters Will Marshall (Wesley Eure) and Holly Marshall (Kathy Coleman) on the first two seasons of NBC’s Land of the Lost, which featured a mix of live-action and stop-motion animated dinosaurs. On the sci-fi show, the family is caught in an earthquake while on a rafting trip and propelled into an alternative universe.”
Both Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman from Land of the Lost paid tribute to Spencer Milligan, Wesley Eure said that “Sid and Marty Krofft didn’t just cast our TV family, they created, for the cast, a lifelong loving family in real life.”
Wesley Eure went on to say that “Today I have been overwhelmed by thousands of fans, reaching out to tell me how Spencer‘s performance as Rick Marshall helped guide their young lives. He truly was the dad everybody wanted to have. I will miss his kindness, his talent, his heart and most especially, his enormous capacity for humor. Rest in peace, papa!”
Spencer Milligan was replaced in the show by Ron Harper in the third season. Ron Harper, who starred in Planet of the Apes, died at the age of 91 in March of this year. Spencer Milligan was married to wife Kerry, they wed in 2002 after meeting in 1991. After retiring from acting he both directed plays and taught classes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.