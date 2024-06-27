Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spencer Milligan also made guest appearances in TV shows and movies such as The Dukes of Hazzard and The Bionic Woman.

Actor Spencer Milligan was born in Oak Park, Illinois in the States on 10 September 1937. After serving in the U.S. Army, Spencer Miligan studied acting with Lee Strasberg in New York and also Joan Darling in Los Angeles, his first onscreen role was in the 1973 Woody Allen movie Sleeper.

Although he began a stage career in Illinois, he moved to California and his most well-known role was in Land of the Lost, he appeared in 30 episodes from 1974 to 1975. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Milligan played the heroic father of youngsters Will Marshall (Wesley Eure) and Holly Marshall (Kathy Coleman) on the first two seasons of NBC’s Land of the Lost, which featured a mix of live-action and stop-motion animated dinosaurs. On the sci-fi show, the family is caught in an earthquake while on a rafting trip and propelled into an alternative universe.”

Hollywood actor Spencer Milligan, who was best known for his role in Land of the Lost has died. Land of the Lost cast members: (l-r) Kathy Coleman as Holly Marshall, Spencer Milligan as Park Ranger Rick Marshall, Philip Paley as Cha-Ka | NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Both Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman from Land of the Lost paid tribute to Spencer Milligan, Wesley Eure said that “Sid and Marty Krofft didn’t just cast our TV family, they created, for the cast, a lifelong loving family in real life.”

Wesley Eure went on to say that “Today I have been overwhelmed by thousands of fans, reaching out to tell me how Spencer‘s performance as Rick Marshall helped guide their young lives. He truly was the dad everybody wanted to have. I will miss his kindness, his talent, his heart and most especially, his enormous capacity for humor. Rest in peace, papa!”