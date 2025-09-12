Former BBC weather forecaster Jay Wynne has died at the age of 56 following a long illness, his family has confirmed.

Wynne joined BBC Weather in 2000 and became a familiar face on BBC News at Ten.

His brother Matthew paid tribute, describing him as having “a gift for gentle clarity, making his forecasts for sometimes complex weather systems feel accessible and engaging.”

A keen skier, golfer, and musician, Wynne also loved to travel. “We will miss his wisdom, generosity and dry sense of humour,” his brother added.

Wynne’s path to meteorology was not via the conventional past. After two years studying civil engineering, he left to work as a technician on a North Sea oil rig before returning to university to complete a degree in environmental geography.

That led to a master’s in applied meteorology at Reading.

He also taught English in Japan and travelled widely in south-east Asia before joining the Met Office, where his 14-month training included a secondment at RAF Northolt.

In a 2011 Radio Times interview, Wynne revealed he often stayed up after night shifts to check whether his forecasts matched the morning sky.

He said: “At night, it’s difficult to tell what kind of cloud there is on satellite pictures.

“I like to see if I was right. More often than not, I am.”