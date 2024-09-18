Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

José Mauro who released only two albums, was thought to have gone missing in the 1970s after he stepped out of the spotlight.

Far Out Recordings shared the news of José Mauro’s death on their Instagram and said: “Some sad news to share. José Mauro has passed away at the age of 76, following a short illness.

“José Mauro made just two albums: Obnoxius (1970) and A Viagem Das Horas (1976). Both albums were recorded in one set of sessions at Odeon Studios in Rio de Janeiro, 1970. The music was produced by Roberto Quartin for his Quartin Records imprint. Mauro’s close friend Ana Maria Bahiana wrote lyrics, while orchestrations were provided by Lindolfo Gaya, and musicians on the recordings included Wilson Das Neves, Dom Salvador, Ivan Conti and Paulo Moura, amongst others.”

Brazilian singer José Mauro, who went 'missing;' has died | farout_recordings/Instagram

Far Out Recordings also clarified the rumours behind Mauro’s so called ‘disappearance’ and said: “The briefness of José Mauro’s career led to widespread rumours that Mauro had been abducted by the military junta, or that he’d died in a road accident. The reality was more straightforward: he’d decided not to continue in his career as a recording artist due to a lack of commercial success.

“Mauro would continue living and working in Rio, writing music for theatre and working as a musical director at the Tablado Theatre School, while also teaching guitar. But after some years Mauro faced health complications and was forced to stop playing music altogether.”

It was only when Far Our Recordings reissued Mauro’s Obnoxius in 2016, that the company discovered that he was living on the outskirts of Rio. Before they reissued A Viagam Das Horas in 2021, Far Out connected with Mauro through his nephew David Butter.

Far Out also said in their tribune that “It’s too tempting to think of what could have been, had José Mauro been able to continue making music. But what he achieved in those few sessions in 1970 stands alongside some of the great works by Brazil’s most celebrated artists. Over half a century since it was created, José Mauro’s music has lost none of its power to totally mesmerise and bewitch.

“Far Out would like to pass on our deepest condolences to David, Ana Maria and José’s family at this time.”

José Mauro was born in Jacarepaguá, in Rio de Janeiro,and learnt guitar under Brazilian virtuosos Baden Powell, Roberto Menescal, and Wanda S. He studied composition with concert pianist Wilma Graça.