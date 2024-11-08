Former The Archers actress June Spencer has died the age of 105, her family has confirmed.

The legendary actress, who portrayed Peggy Wooley on the popular radio drama series for more than 70 years, died peacefully on Friday morning (November 80. The BBC said in a statement: “June Spencer, aged 105, best known for playing Peggy in BBC Radio 4 The Archers, died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of this morning.

“Her family would like to pay particular tribute and thanks to the staff team at Liberham Lodge, who so lovingly cared for her in the last two years.”

June Spencer, who played Peggy Wooley in the BBC radio drama The Archers, has died aged 105. | BBC

Spencer was a key member of The Archers cast from her introduction in the long-running series in 1951. She retired in 2022 and was credited as being the show’s longest-running character.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved actress. Comedian Angela Barnes said: “I mean there’s a good innings, and a good innings. What a life! RIP June Spencer, Peggy Woolley might have got on my nerves, but that’s largely due to how beautifully you played her. Goodnight.”

All About The Archers Podcast said: “We are so very sorry to learn of the death of June Spencer. We send our thoughts to her family, friends and of course #TheArchers family.”