Former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy had died aged 24.

The young sport star’s death was confirmed by his attorney and the southern college in a statement made on Sunday, April 13. His attorney Matthew Ory told ESPN: “It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace.”

A report from Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Lacy was found dead in his car following a police pursuit, during which college football star crashed his car. When officers approached the vehicle, they noted that Lacy had sustained what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Lacy had been a promising young star in the college football league, leading Louisiana in receiving touchdowns last season, and had even declared for this month’s NFL draft.

NFL prospect and former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy has died aged 24 in a suspected suicide. | Getty Images

However, Lacy found himself embroiled in scandal last December when he was accused of causing the death of a 79-year-old man during a road incident. Herman Hall died after colliding head-on with another vehicle after he swerved to avoid Lacy’s Dodge Charger which had allegedly been speeding and passing in a no-passing zone.

Authorities said at the time that Lacy did not stop and fled the scene before emergency services arrived or without contacting 911. The footballer was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, and was released on a bail of $151,000.

Following his son’s death, Kenny Lacy, Kyren’s father, said in a post on social media: “Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you.”

He added: “Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.”