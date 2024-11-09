Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portuguese filmmaker has died suddenly at the age of 58.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portuguese Academy of Cinema confirmed the death of filmmaker Fernando Fragata on Friday, announcing the news via social media but withholding the cause of death. The 58-year-old director’s funeral is set to take place today in Faro on the Algarve.

In a statement, the Academy said: “It is with great regret that the Portuguese Cinema Academy announces the death of Fernando Fragata, Portuguese filmmaker, at the age of 58.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portuguese filmmaker Fernando Fragata, who has died aged 58 | Fernando Fragata/Facebook

The post was met with an outpouring of responses from colleagues, fans, and friends, expressing shock and sorrow.

His partner Mariana Sousa posted on Facebook: “Lost the love of my life. Never felt pain so deep inside. Rest in peace my love.”

Nuno Fragata, the filmmaker’s brother, also took to social media to confirm the funeral details, stating that the service will be held at 3pm at the Faro crematorium.

Fernando Fragata’s career is marked by several box office successes, including the cult hits Pesadelo Cor-de-Rosa and Sorte Nula. He made history in 2010 by directing Contraluz, the first Portuguese film shot entirely in the United States, featuring a notable international cast including Joaquim de Almeida, Evelina Pereira, and Scott Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Estoril in 1965, Fragata entered the world of cinema in the 1990s as a camera and steadycam operator, working with prominent directors before debuting as a director and screenwriter with the short film Amor & Alquimia in 1995. The film was shown internationally, collecting awards at the Seville Festival and Bahia International Festival, and set the stage for a series of ambitious feature projects.

The Academy commemorated Fragata’s dedication to independent production and his unique cinematic vision, noting, “Fernando Fragata leaves an important legacy in Portuguese and international cinema.”