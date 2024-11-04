Legendary record producer and composer Quincy Jones, who worked with icons such as Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 91.

The death of the famous music legend was confirmed by his publicist Arnold Robinson, who said that she died at his home on Sunday (November 3) surrounded by his family. In a statement, Jones’ family said: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91.

Jones was one of the world’s most famous record producers, having worked with the likes of Michael Jackson at the height of his career. He is credit with producing some of Jackson’s biggest albums, including Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad. He also produced the 1985 charity song ‘We Are The World’, which featured Jackson alongside stars such as Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross.

Throughout his career that spanned seven decades, Jones won 28 Grammy Awards, making him the third-most awarded artist in Grammy history, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. He was also an accomplished jazz musician, with Time Magazine naming him one of the most influential jazz artists of the 20th century.

Quincy is best known for his work on Michael Jackson's seminal albums throughout the 1970s and 80s. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Jones also picked up credits for film scores, composing the music to Hollywood Hits such as In The Heat Of The Night, The Italian Job, In Cold Blood and The Colour Purple. He picked up Academy Award nominations for In Cold Blood in 1967 and The Colour Purple in 1985, as well as for his work on the score for The Wiz.

He is survived by seven children, including actress Rashida Jones, music producer Quincy III, and actress and fashion designer Kidada Jones.