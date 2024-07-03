Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Towne, who worked without credit on The Godfather and Bonnie and Clyde, received a lifetime achievement award from the Writers Guild of America in 1997.

He was born on 23 November 1934 in Los Angeles and his father Lou ran a ladies clothing store. Due to the Great Depression, the store was forced to close down and the family moved to San Pedro.

After attending Chadwick Prep School and Redondo Union High, Robert Towne studied English Literature and Philosophy at Pomona College.

Robert Towne’s career began in the 1960s when he worked as an actor with director Roger Corman on the movie, The Last Woman on Earth, which he also wrote. Roger Corman passed away in May this year and was known as the ‘King of the B’s and for directing low-budget classics such as Little Shop of Horrors.

According to Variety, “Towne wrote for many of the major stars of his day, including Nicholson, Beatty, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Tom Cruise. He did uncredited work for Polanski on the Ford vehicle “Frantic” (1988). For Cruise, he did “Days of Thunder” (1990), “The Firm” (1993), “Mission: Impossible” (1996) and “Mission: Impossible II” (2000).

Movie director and writer Robert Towne has died at the age of 89 | Getty Images

Robert Towne also collaborated with Warren Beatty when it came to the writing on the movie Shampoo and it was Towne who came up with the idea of making Warren Beatty’s character a hairdresser.

The Hollywood Reporter recalled that “Chinatown was his masterpiece, with the classic noir detective story showing up on numerous critics’ “best” lists. Fashioned around the story of the Mulholland family and fights over L.A. water rights, the Raymond Chandler-inspired film also starred Faye Dunaway and John Huston and was directed by Roman Polanski. The film received 11 Oscar noms, but only Towne won.”