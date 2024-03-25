Sandra Crouch: Renowned gospel musician and pastor dies at 81

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandra Crouch, the gospel singer and twin sister to the late Andraé Crouch, passed away on Sunday (March 17) at the age of 81. Her cause of death is attributed to complications arising from radiation treatment for a non-cancerous brain lesion, Billboard reports.

Kenneth J. Cook, who worked with Ms Crouch at the New Chris Memorial Church, confirmed the news and paid tribute to the late star last week via social media. He wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that at 12pm today, March 17, 2024, our beloved Senior Pastor Sandra Elaine Crouch transitioned into the arms of the Lord.

"We as believers know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We will forever cherish the memories and teachings we received from her.”

Born on July 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, Sandra was raised in a family deeply devoted to ministry. Sandra and her twin brother ventured into music together around 1960 as The COGICS, alongside fellow church members.

While Andraé formed the renowned group Andraé Crouch & The Disciples, Sandra pursued her own career as a percussionist in Hollywood. During this time, she contributed to significant projects such as The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," Neil Diamond's "Tap Root Manuscript," and Janis Joplin's "Pearl" album.

She went on to join her brother's group in the 1970s, where she helped co-write the enduring gospel hit "Jesus Is the Answer". The pair had a successful career in music together, from contributing to film soundtracks such as "The Color Purple," and "The Lion King" to performing live with Michael Jackson.

In the 1980s, Sandra embarked on a successful solo career, releasing three albums that earned her Grammy nominations. She went on to win 'Best Soul Gospel Performance, Female' at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards for her debut album "We Sing Praises" in 1983.

In 1998, Andraé assumed leadership of their parents' church in San Fernando, California, ordaining Sandra as a co-pastor and renaming the church New Chris Memorial Church. Following Andraé's passing in 2015, Sandra assumed the role of senior pastor at the church, where she continued their legacy of faith and music.

