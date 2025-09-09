Stuart Craig, the British production designer whose work shaped some of cinema’s most iconic worlds, has died age 83.

Craig’s family said he died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 7, after living with Parkinson’s disease for 14 years.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Our beloved husband and father, deeply loved and respected, was not only known for his talent but also for his kindness and we are moved by hearing of how many lives he touched.

“He will live on in our hearts forever.”

Born in Norwich in 1942, Craig studied film design at the Royal College of Art and began his career in the 1960s art departments of Casino Royale, Scrooge and Royal Flash.

He gained more fame as an art director on A Bridge Too Far and Superman before making his breakthrough with David Lynch’s The Elephant Man, which earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Craig went on to win Academy Awards for Gandhi (1982), Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and The English Patient (1996). He collected eight further nominations, four of them for Harry Potter, and was shortlisted for a Bafta 16 times, winning three.

David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter series, said: “Stuart Craig was one of the greatest production designers to work in film. He was also the kindest, most generous and supportive man. He had exquisite taste and a wonderful sense of story.

“He also had the extraordinary ability to bring out the very best in everyone around him. It was a privilege to work with him, and to be in his orbit.”

Craig’s career spanned more than four decades. He designed lavish historical dramas like The Mission, Chaplin and Dangerous Liaisons, and also brought to life the London of Richard Curtis’s Notting Hill.

But it was Hogwarts that cemented his legacy, with Craig overseeing the look of every Potter film from Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 to Deathly Hallows Part Two in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughters Becky and Laura, and four grandchildren.