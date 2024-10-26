Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Chief White House Correspondent, news anchor Tom Jarriel had covered the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Tom Jarriel joined the ABC News Network in 1965 and worked there for nearly 40 years. Only three years later, he was promoted to Chief White House Correspondent, and covered Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Although he was born in Georgia, USA, Tom Jarriel grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. ABC News reported that “Jarriel reported on a wide range of topics for "20/20," including a much-praised report on female members of the armed forces who allege they were raped and sexually abused while serving their country.

“It was his series of reports on the plight of children suffering in Romanian orphanages that Jarriel remembered as "the great, defining story of my career."

Many tributes have been paid to Tom Jarriel on social media. Richard Ehrenberg took to Instagram and wrote: “R.I.P. Tom Jarriel, one of the nicest and most professional correspondents I have ever had the pleasure to know and work with.” Following his comment, Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent at ABC News, wrote: “Agree. He was so kind and helpful. I did not get to work much with him but I idolised him.”

Jim Kleefield wrote: “An excellent reporter and anchor with ABC News. #rip Tom Jarriel. He was 89.” Diana Trevino paid tribute to Tom Jarriel on Facebook and wrote: “Growing up, our parents inspired us with ABC News, where Mr. Jarriel’s reports left a lasting impression. Though childhood memories fade, his gracious spirit remains with me. Mr. Jarriel’s legacy shines on as a true gentleman. May his memory be a blessing. Condolences to his family. RIP, Mr. Jarriel.”

Tom Jarriel’s survivors include his three sons and Joan, his wife of 67 years.