Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to veteran Northern Ireland radio broadcaster Trevor “Big T” Campbell following his death at the age of 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He became one of Downtown Radio’s best-known presenters over the course of his 47-year career, interviewing some of the biggest stars of country music including Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

In a statement on Thursday, Downtown Radio said they were “incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland radio broadcaster Trevor "Big T" Campbell, who has died at the age of 78 | Bauer Media / PA

“We will miss you greatly. Rest In Peace Big T,” they added.

Stuart Robinson, content director with Bauer Radio, said the entire Downtown team were devastated at Campbell’s death.

He described him as a “radio legend in every sense of the word”.

“A pioneer, a trail blazer and a house hold name on radio in Northern Ireland for 50 years – no other radio personality here has or will ever come close to achieving what Trevor did during his career,” he said.