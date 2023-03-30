There are billions of words used by people across the world. Some of these words and their meanings can be translated into many different languages so that they can be universally understood and spoken about in many mother tongues.
There are some words, however, which are unique to the country they originated from, or the community they belong to. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 of the best expressions from around the globe for which we have no English equivalent. We have, however, tried to explain them the best we can. Take a look through our list and see which words you might like to learn and start using in your everyday life.
Besa
Meaning: A pledge to honour your word and therefore keep a promise you have made.
Origin: Albanian
Samar
Meaning: Staying up late after the sun has gone down to enjoy quality time with friends. Samar is also an Arabic name.
Origin: Arabic
Ya’Aburnee
Meaning: The literal meaning of this word is “you buried me” and it is said when people wish to say that they hope a loved one will outlive them because they care for them so much that they cannot bear the idea of a life without them.
Origin: Arabic
Aspaldiko
Meaning: The wonderful feeling of happiness when you speak to someone, or see someone, who you haven’t seen or spoken to in a very long time.
Origin: Basque
Ré nao
Meaning: This word literally means “lively” or “bustling” but when Chinese people say this they are referring to a place that is so fun and inviting it makes you want to be there.
Origin: Chinese (Mandarin)
Arbejdsglaede
Meaning: This compound word is made up of the word “arbejde” which means “work” and also the word “glaede” which means “happiness”. Therefore, this word means feeling joy because you are enjoying your job. This untranslatable word also exists in the other Nordic languages including Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Icelandic.
Origin: Danish
Hygge
Meaning: This word has entered popular use in the UK in recent years, but it doesn’t have any literal translation. It’s all about achieving a sense of emotional warmth and happiness, usually by spending time with family and loved ones or getting cosy in your home, possibly by using items such as blankets and candles.
Origin: Danish
Voorpret
Meaning: The feeling of excitable anticipation before an event you are really looking forward to. Sometimes, this always means that you are so excited you can’t help but dance. The literal meaning of the word is “pre-fun”.
Origin: Dutch
Epibreren
Meaning: To give the appearance of being busy at work, but actually you are not doing anything at all.
Origin: Dutch
Hyppytyynytyydytys
Meaning: The joy felt when sitting on a bouncy cushion.
Origin: Finnish
Jaksaa
Meaning: When you are lacking enthusiasm to do something, either because you don’t have the strength or willpower or you just don’t want to.
Origin: Finnish
La douleur exquise
Meaning: This word literally translates to “the exquisite pain” and is used in reference to the feeling of unrequited love and not being able to be with someone because they don’t return your feelings.
Origin: French
Yaourt
Meaning: To sing along to a song using noises that sound like the lyrics because you don’t know the actual lyrics.
Origin: French
Shemomedjam
Meaning: To eat something even though you are not hungry because it’s so delicious.
Origin: Georgian
Fachidiot
Meaning: A person who has a lot of knowledge around a particular subject but doesn’t know much about anything outside of their field. The literal meaning of this word is “subject idiot”.
Origin: German
Kummerspeck
Meaning: The literal meaning of this word is “grief bacon”, and it refers to emotional eating and also over-eating, and gaining weight as a result of this binge.
Origin: German
Lebensmüde
Meaning: This is a compound word made up of the words “leben” which means “life” and “müde” which means “tired”. It literally means “life tired” and describes the feeling of being fed up or weary of life.
Origin: German
Meraki
Meaning: To create something with so much love and passion that you can see a piece of yourself in the finished work you create.
Origin: Greek
Pana Po’o
Meaning: The act of scratching your head in an attempt to remember something you have forgotten.
Origin: Hawaiian
Firgun
Meaning: The feeling of complete happiness and satisfaction for someone else, usually by seeing someone else achieve something.
Origin: Hebrew
Jijivisha
Meaning: A strong desire to live life to the fullest
Origin: Hindi
Gluggaveður
Meaning: When the weather looks nice outside, but once you get outside you realise it’s chillier than it looks.
Origin: Icelandic
Jayus
Meaning: A joke that isn’t funny, but you still can’t help but laugh at it anyway. It is sometimes known as a dad joke.
Origin: Indonesian
Abbiocco
Meaning: The tiredness you feel after having eaten a large, particularly carb heavy, meal.
Origin: Italian
Attaccabottoni
Meaning: A chatty person who talks at great length about their life.
Origin: Italian
Age-otori
Meaning: A bad haircut which makes a person look terrible.
Origin: Japanese
Koi No Yokan
Meaning: The hopeful feeling you get when you meet someone and hope that you can be more than friends with them and may even one day fall in love.
Origin: Japanese
Gosohada
Meaning: The feeling you get when you feel someone has got what they deserve and justice has been served.
Origin: Korean
Forelsket
Meaning: The indescribable feeling you get when you begin to fall in love with someone.
Origin: Norwegian
Utepils
Meaning: The literal meaning of this word is “outside lager”. It is a compound word made up of the words “ute” which means ‘out, outside, outdoors’ and “pils” which means ‘lager’, and is used to describe enjoying a beer outdoors on a sunny day.
Origin: Norwegian
Saudade
Meaning: The extreme sadness you feel when longing for something that does not, or most likely cannot, exist. It is usually used to refer to a love that remains long after someone or something has gone and they will not return. It is a theme in Portuguese and Brazilian literature, and Brazil celebrates a day of Saudade every year on 30 January.
Origin: Portuguese
Tartle
Meaning: When you hesitate when introducing someone because you have temporarily forgotten their name.
Origin: Scottish
Vedriti
Meaning: This word can have two interpretations. It means to shelter from the rain, and this can be literal or metaphorical. In a metaphorical sense you may be waiting for a negative emotion to pass.
Origin: Slovenian
Estrenar
Meaning: That great feeling you get when you use or wear something for the first time.
Origin: Spanish
Hakuna Matata
Meaning: This phrase was made popular by the Disney film The Lion King. It can be translated as “there are no troubles” and is referring to not thinking about things that are outside of your control.
Origin: Swahili