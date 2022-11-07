Psychologists have revealed what it says about you if you prefer cats or dogs

Are you a cat or a dog person? It’s a question that we have all either been asked, or asked of others. While some people know for definite which of our furry pets they prefer, some aren’t sure - and if you are one of those who isn’t sure, this new optical illusion seeks to give you the answer.

What you may not realise is that, whether you would class yourself in camp cat or are a part of team dog, the animal which you prefer also reveals something about your personality. Many UK households now have a pet as an important companion animal, so it’s no wonder that they have become such an important part of our lives and also impact our health, emotions, mood, and personality as well.

So, the question is, which animal do you see first when you look at the image below - and what does that reveal about you? Here’s what you need to know.

What does the image show?

The colourful blue, red and white design, which has been created and shared by Jackpotjoy, features one dog, a long eared Spaniel with two-toned fur, and two cats sitting side by side. Whichever one you see first when you look at this clever illusion reveals if you really are most drawn to dogs or cats as pets. Look at the image below, note whether you see the dog or cats in the image first, and then read on below to see what it means.

What does it say about me if I saw the cat first?

Cat people have certain personality traits, according to experts. People who prefer cats are said to be more goal-oriented and motivated. They’re more likely to enjoy their own company, and therefore be introverted, or enjoy being independent. Cat people may also be attention-seeking at times who like to have attention as they can be born leaders who are creative and are always on the lookout for the next opportunity.

What does it say about me if I saw the dog first?

Dog people have certain personality traits too. According to psychologists, people who favour dogs are more likely to be loyal and friendly, playful, easy to get on with and are often outgoing too. They typically like to socialise with loved ones and enjoy companionship.

They are also more likely to be protective in their relationships and very loving. It is said that they can get lonely if they don’t have company, but they do tend to look on the bright side of things.

