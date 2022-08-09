Do you see a swan or a squirrel when you first look at this image?

Optical illusions have long been mesmerising people who are all looking for meaning behind the often baffling images.

This one is based around an instant response, and simply asks internet users to say which animal they see when they first look at this colourful blue and orange image.

The image has been shared by Bright Side , a website and Youtube Channel which posts videos and other content that are a mix of trivia, riddles and life hacks.

So, what animal do you see and what does that say about you and your personality ?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What animal you see first in this optical illusion, a swan or a squirrel, reveals something about your personality.

Which animal do you see first in this image?

There are two animals in this image, a swan and a squirrel, depending on how you look at it - and the one you see first reveals whether you are right brained or left brained.

Here’s more detail about what each of those mean.

What does it mean if I saw the swan first?

If you see the swan when you look at the image then the left side of the image looks like a swan, which has tucked its beak down onto its chest.

In this instance, the right side of the image looks like the swan’s tail feathers.

If you saw a swan first then this means that the right hemisphere of your brain is dominant.

This also means that your strengths lie within arts and creativity.

What does it mean if I saw the squirrel first?

If you see the squirrel first when you look at the picture then the right side of the image looks like a squirrel engrossed in some food that it is nibbling on.

In this instance, the left side of the image, which was the swan’s neck and face in the other version of the picture, now looks like the squirrel’s bushy tail.

if you see a squirrel first in the picture then it means that the left side of your brain is more developed.

The left hemisphere of your brain is responsible for logical and analytical thinking, as well as mathematical skills, so if you see the squirrel first then you are likely very good with numbers.

What is the difference between left brained people and right brained people?

If you’re mostly analytical and methodical in your thinking, the theory says that you’re left-brained, according to one scientific theory.

If you tend to be more creative or artistic then you’re right-brained, so says the same theory.

This theory is based on the fact that the brain’s two hemispheres, the right and left side, function differently.

It first came to light in the 1960s, thanks to the research of psychobiologist and Nobel Prize winner Roger W. Sperry.

The left brain is more verbal, analytical, and orderly than the right brain. It’s sometimes called the digital brain and it’s better at things like reading, writing, and computations.

According to Sperry’s research, the left brain helps you with logic, sequencing, linear thinking, mathematics, facts and thinking in words.

The right brain is more visual and intuitive. People sometimes refer to it as the analog brain and it has a more creative and less organised way of processing things.

Sperry’s research suggests the right brain helps people with imagination, holistic thinking, intuition, arts, rhythm, nonverbal cues, visualising feelings and even daydreaming.

Debate has continued over whether or not one side of the brain is more dominant than others.