Car left dangling over canal after dramatic bridge crash

A passenger escaped by dropping into the water below

A car was left dangling perilously over a canal after crashing into a bridge in the West Midlands.

The red Vauxhall Corsa was left hanging after it struck a wall on Langley Road near Wolverhampton at 2am on Saturday (6 May) morning. A passenger escaped by dropping into the water below.

Dramatic pictures show the hatchback balancing over the edge with only two wheels touching the ground and a completely crumpled front. The car managed to completely destroy the bridge’s wall before deploying both airbags and then somehow stopping before falling in.

Car left dangling precariously off a bridge after a crash. Picture: Stephanie Hardman / SWNS

Police had to seal the road off to the public while specialist teams worked to recover the precariously wedged car. Amazingly both occupants were reportedly fine but one passenger was forced to dive into the canal below to escape.

Narrow boat owner Stephanie Hardman was surprised to see the vehicle dangling off the bridge when her boat passed under it. Stephanie said: “They crashed at approximately 2am Saturday morning. Both occupants were fin, but the passenger opened the door and fell into the canal.