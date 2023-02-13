The Chinese zodiac may have the answer to why some people are your friends but others are foes.

Whenever we meet someone new, we can usually decide pretty quickly if we think they are our kind of person or not - but have you ever considered why this is?

The answer could lie in which animal you both are, as per Chinese astrology, which assigns one of 12 animals to each person based broadly around the year they are born. So, this could be the reason why some people become your best friend while others you never want to see again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Chinese astrology each animal has a year, and that is said to relate to your friends, family and social life. So let’s look at who your best friends are and also who you should avoid, according to Chinese astrologer Janine Lowe.

“As you will see there are friends, secret friends and people to avoid for all animals,” she says. “A friend is someone that you have something in common with and enjoy some of the same things in life; you just click. A secret friend is someone who has your back, who you can share your dreams with, and who you can share your secrets with as they are your trusted person.”

How does Chinese astrology work?

Each year on the Chinese calendar is linked to one of 12 zodiac animals and each of the animals are, therefore, assigned in cycles of twelve years. The animal signs represent certain traits within people, how they present themselves and also how others view them.

The twelve animals are:

Rat

Ox

Tiger

Rabbit

Dragon

Snake

Horse

Goat

Monkey

Rooster

Dog

Pig

Advertisement

Advertisement

The twelve animals are assigned to the following years in Chinese astrology. Your Chinese zodiac animal relates to the year you were born. Chinese astrology begins on 4 February, however, so if you were born between January 1 and 4 February in any given year then you need to look at the previous year to see your animal.

The Chinese zodiac is made up of 12 animals.

Rat - 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox - 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger - 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit - 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon - 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Snake - 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Horse - 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Goat - 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Monkey - 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Rooster - 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Dog - 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Pig - 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Which Chinese zodiac animals am I compatible with?

Lowe says that every person can decide who they are compatible with based on their Chinese zodiac animal. Keep reading her advice below to find out which animals you should form a relationship with, and which you should stay away from.

If you are a Rat then have a lot to say and your friends are Dragons and Monkeys. Dragons have very strong views and the Rat loves to talk so there will be long nights of chatter ahead for you two. Monkeys love to have fun and laugh and again they love a good chinwag. Avoid Horses though as they just aren’t your bag. Your secret friend is Ox as they have your back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are an Ox, you’re hard working and have strong views. Your friends are Snakes and Roosters. The Snake has the ability to get you unstuck and comes up with ideas you would never have thought of by yourself. The Rooster, however, is all about the glitter and brings out the fun side of you. Avoid Goats as they will just bore you. Your secret friend is Rat because they keep your secrets.

If you are a Tiger, your friends are Horses and Dogs. The Horse is passionate and when it gets together with a Tiger everything ignites. The Dog and Tiger relationship is more about stability, which the Tiger sometimes needs as it rushes off in every direction. Avoid Monkeys, however, as they will irritate you. Your secret friend is Pig who is a great support system for you.

If you are a Rabbit, your friends are Goats and Pigs. The Goat and Rabbit relationship is built on a mutual understanding of family and what is right in the world. The Pig brings out the fun side of the Rabbit. Avoid Snakes as they are a little too intense for you. Your secret friend is Dog, who is a very trustworthy person to have on your side.

If you are a Dragon, your friends are Monkeys and Rats. Monkeys and Dragons are really good friends who love a joint adventure together, while Dragons and Rats enjoy putting the world to rights. Avoid Dogs, especially between 7pm and 9pm, as arguments will prevail. Your secret friend is the Rooster because it brings out the romantic and passionate side of you.

If you are a Snake, your friends are Oxen and Roosters. The Snake loves that the Ox is hardworking and stable and therefore listens to it. The Rooster brings out the fun side of the Snake which is what they need, as sometimes Snakes can be a little intense. Avoid Pigs as they are a little too obsessive for you. Your secret friend is Monkey because they have your back and keep your secrets.

The twelve animals are assigned to different years in Chinese astrology. Your Chinese zodiac animal relates to the year you were born.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are a Horse, your friends are Tigers and Dogs. The Tiger and Horse relationship is passionate and electric. The Dog, meanwhile, keeps the Tiger on the straight and narrow. Avoid Rats, unless you want to debate all night long. Your secret friend is a Goat as it is the negotiator and gives sound advice.

If you are a Goat, your friends are Rabbits and Pigs. Rabbits and Goats bond because they are all about family, and that means they share the same morals. Pigs, however, like to spend time by themselves and the Rabbit has the ability to bring the Pig out to play. Avoid an Ox as the energy will be low and you will sit in silence. Your secret friend is the Horse as it brings the fire out in you.

If you are a Monkey, your friends are Rats and Dragons. Monkeys and Rats never stop talking and enjoy a party. Dragons have strong views and Rats are given the opportunity to voice their opinions when these two get together. Avoid Tigers as they may just get on your nerves. Your secret friend is Snake because they share the same principles and you will also have a way of making wealth together.

If you are a Rooster, your friends are Oxen and Snakes. The Rooster cannot just pass the glittery things in shops without buying them and the Ox says it how it is, which will ground the Rooster and their shopping habits. Snakes and Roosters share intelligence and they can both see the right path to go on and bounce off each other. Avoid Rabbits, however, as there is a form of jealousy there when the two are together which can cause several problems. Your secret friend is Dragon as you two can be mischief makers together. The Dragon is also very wise and the Rooster listens to them.

If you are a Dog, your friends are Tigers and Horses. The Dog loves the Tiger because Dogs love to issue instructions and Tigers do as they are told - but only for the Dog. Horses and Dogs love working with figures so say no more. Avoid Dragons, however, as it’s just like a thunderstorm going off. Your secret friend is Rabbit as it shares your love of being in a steady relationship and being settled.