From film and television to festive traditions - how much to do you know about Christmas?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's that time of year again when families and friends across the country gather together for festivities - and some healthy competition.

Quizzes are a mainstay for many Christmas Day schedules. Once all the presents are unwrapped and the turkey is gone, many of us will be sitting down to put our knowledge to the test in a battle of the brains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But just how well do you know the holiday itself? Where do the most famous traditions come from and what happened to the most famous Christmas characters?

Well it's time to put your money where your mouth is in NationalWorld's 2023 Christmas Quiz. Watch the video to find out the questions or scroll below for a list of the questions and answers.

Questions:

Who was the second ghost to visit Ebeneezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol'? Which country started the classic Christmas tradition of putting up a tree? Traditionally, how many weeks before Christmas should you start making a Christmas pudding? Which country did eggnog come from? What fast food do an estimated 3.6 million Japanese families treat themselves to at Christmas? What was the first company to use Santa Claus in their advertising? Who originally sang 'A Holly Jolly Christmas'? Which Doctor Who made his debut in the show's 2005 Christmas Special called 'The Christmas Invasion'? Which popular cartoon had its first ever episode set on Christmas? What year was 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' released?

Answers: