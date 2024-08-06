The dinosaur on the drive Picture: Kennedy News/Miola | Kennedy News/Miola

A dinosaur-mad son was given a 7ft tall T-Rex for his birthday by his dad

A dad gave his dinosaur-mad son a 21st birthday present he'd never forget - a 7ft tall T-rex statue that 'roars' at his neighbours from the driveway.

Matthew Riddell-Rovira saw homeware shop Miola, in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, was closing down and selling its iconic metal dinosaur sculpture.

When he asked dad Dave Rovira to buy it the 56-year-old was going to reject the 'wild' idea but mum Blanch Rovira thought it'd make a great early 21st birthday present. Miola owner Louise Metcalfe says she was inundated with 20 requests to buy the in-demand dino after she advertised it on Facebook for a whopping £4,995.

When contacted by David she loved the idea of a local Jurassic Park fan keeping it in the village and negotiated a lower price that she hasn't revealed. The 7ft-tall, 12ft-long artwork was delivered to the family's semi-detached home last month and images show it prowling on the driveway appearing to roar towards the street.

Matthew, who turns 21 in December, was 'over the moon' with the surprise delivery despite admitting 'everyone thinks I'm crazy'. Dave was worried what their neighbours would think but says nobody complained when he touted the idea of putting it in his front garden in the local WhatsApp group.

Dave, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, said: "He's always loved dinosaurs and Jurassic Park and even though he's not a young lad any more he still loves it. He was over the moon when he saw it. He was just laughing his head off and he had a massive smile on his face.

"Matthew had seen Miola was closing and messaged me at work to say 'I have a special request' and I thought 'no' at first. I was shocked when I saw the price but then his mum said it could be a 21st birthday present.

"Once our bid was accepted we moved to thinking where we were going to put it. I thought it could go in the back garden but Matthew's thoughts have always been to put it in the front garden.

"I love dinosaurs and it wouldn't bother me but I have considered what the neighbours would think because you either like it or hate it. I'm going to review what they think in a few months."

IT worker Dave says he, 59-year-old Blanch and Matthew's grandma Sheila Rovira chipped in to pay for the scary sculpture which is made from recycled metal. It had to be lifted from a van by four people into position on the family's driveway where it was varnished and left to dry overnight.

Matthew and the T-rex Picture: Kennedy News and Media | Kennedy News and Media

Matthew, who loved seeing the dinosaur while it was at Miola, has named it Gus after his grandad who passed away four years ago.

Matthew, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, said: "Everyone's said I'm crazy but I'm really pleased with it. When I saw it I thought 'wow that's a really big dinosaur'.

"I thought it looked cool at the cafe so when I saw it was for sale I thought it would be really cool to have in the garden. We're going to have it in the front garden among the flowers because everyone will be able to see it as a lot of people walk down there.

"It's a bit of a wild idea but I'll try to keep it under control."

Louise is closing Miola to help her 'start winding down to retirement' and she's pleased that the artwork, which she bought in 2022, is staying in the village.

The metal prehistoric beast was often dressed up for occasions such as the coronation, Christmas, Halloween and he was even adorned with poppies to mark Remembrance Day.

Louise, from Swettenham, Cheshire, said: "As soon as we said it was for sale we got so many messages and we even had a few offers that we turned down. We heard Matthew really wanted it and loved seeing it in the village so when they offered to buy it we thought it couldn't go to a nicer home. For it to still be in the village is great and it's a work of art so it will hold its value as long as it's looked after and it can be sold in future."

The 55-year-old is currently selling items from Miola at a 70% discount and anything that isn't sold will be taken to its sister shop in Sandbach.

Her Facebook post about Gus being sold and relocated reads: "Our T. rex has moved to his new home! He has been purchased as a gift for Matthew for his 21st birthday! You are never too old for a T. rex. Don't worry. You can still see him."

One commented: "Crikey. Happy birthday Matthew. What a present. I hope he is treated well and given his yearly drink of metal preservative."

A second said: "What an amazing birthday present." A third added: "This is fantastic news."