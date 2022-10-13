Silken windhound Sugar loves horses and donkeys

They say that a dog is man’s best friend, but who is a dog’s best friend? For one very cute pet pooch, the answer is a horse.

Silken windhound Sugar is so obsessed with horses that she’s even learnt how to watch videos of them on her owner’s Apple iPad.

Pet owner Madison Kelly, aged 25, now knows exactly what to do to make Sugar happy.

Silken windhound Sugar, who loves horses and even tries to hug them.

“It’s hilarious, she just loves horses”

Owner Madison first noticed Sugar’s fascination with horses when they watched an episode of Game of Thrones, which features Ned Stark riding a horse, earlier this year.

She said that her pet dog would start doing "little barks" which she repeated whenever Ned Stark was accompanied on screen by a horse.

She said: "It’s hilarious - she just loves horses. We were watching the first season of Game of Thrones and suddenly she started making little barks.

"I realised it was whenever Ned Stark got on his horse, she would just bark at the screen.

"I kept rewinding to the same scene and she just kept barking. So I thought - ‘okay, she likes horses’."

Owner Madison Kelly with her dog Sugar, who loves horses.

“She was captivated by horse videos”

After Madison discovered her dog’s new favourite pastime, she decided to put videos of horses on her iPad to keep seven-month-old Sugar entertained.

It then wasn’t long before the clever dog worked out what the preview video thumbnail was, and that she just needed to hit with her nose on the screen to prompt a new horse video to load.

She said: "She likes watching on TV. When I was at my grandparents’ house I put horse videos on TV and she was captivated by them. Or, if I’m working from home, I put it on my iPad.

"I could put on videos of puppies and she’ll get disinterested, but with horses she’ll watch the full video.

"That’s when she tried to hit the thumbnail for the next video of the horses. I was just thinking ‘what are you doing?!’."

“When she met real horses she tried to hug them”

It’s not just horses on screens that Sugar likes, when she gets to meet horses and donkeys in real life, Madison said she "tried to hug them" and began chasing her tail in excitement.

Madison, from Santa Monica, California, said she believes Sugar’s love is down to her long nose and perhaps thinks that she is a horse too.

As a treat for her pet, Madison decided to take Sugar to her local stables to meet some horses in real life.

It was there that Madison learned Sugar is also fond of donkeys, which she said left her "spinning in circles".

She added: "She kept going on her hind legs and just trying to hug them. Her tail was wagging trying to stand up next to the horse.

"I think she may think that a horse is just a bigger version of her, because she’s got a longer snout."

Madison is planning another trip to the stables with Sugar and is even considering posting a message in her town’s social page to see if anyone has any horses that Sugar can meet.

Pictured is dog Sugar who is obsessed with horses.

