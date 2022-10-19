Pet dog Charlie goes on walks with his best friend AJ three times a week - and he couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw her

A TikTok influencer managed to capture the sweet moment her pet dog saw his best friend out of the car window.

The woman, known as Jackie, was filming a review for a coffee in her car when she accidentally filmed her pet pooch’s reaction to seeing his favourite person appearing nearby - and it wasn’t her.

The video has been viewed almost 700K times, and has delighted TikTok users.

Charlie the dog, who’s very sweet reaction to seeing his best friend has been captured by his owner on TikTok.

Pet pooch refuses to give review

In the video Jackie, who posts under the username Chum.Bucket51 , is giving a review of an iced coffee while sitting in the driving seat of her car while her dog, named Charlie, sits in the backseat.

Only a few moments in, viewers see Charlie become transfixed on something outside of the car, although it is unclear what he is looking at at this point and Jackie is unaware.

Jackie realises what is happening when she turns to Charlie to ask her his input. She asks him for his thoughts and then a high five, but her requests are ignored by the dog as he continues to stare out of the window.

Jackie is then about to finish her filming, when she suddenly realises what - or who - Charlie is looking at.

A meeting of two best friends

Once Jackie realises what Charlie is looking at, her face lights up and she decides to continue filming to show her viewers her pet’s best friend.

“On no wait, this is what he’s looking at. Hold on, this is our best friend AJ”, she says.

She then turns the camera to reveal that AJ is her 85-year-old neighbour. Returning the camera to Charlie, who looks very excited, she tells him that they are going to go say hello to AJ.

Jackie then follows Charlie with the camera as he jumps out of the car and runs towards AJ. He bounds up the stairs she is standing at the top of, with his tail wagging extremely fast to show how happy he is.

AJ can also be heard giggling in delight in joy as she notices Charlie running towards her. When he reaches her, he sits at her feet while she greets him.

The video, which has received over 101K likes on the social media site, then ends with a heartwarming image of Charlie sitting at AJ’s feet.

Charlie the dog with his best friend AJ.

A favourite friendship

The video had received over 700 positive and uplifting comments at the time of writing.

One viewer simply wrote ‘omg, so cute’, while another mused that Charlie may be part-owned by AJ.

Another person said they thought the video was so sweet that they cried when they saw it.

In the caption, Jackie also revealed that she too had cried while making the video, and that the friendship between her pet and her neighbour was her “favourite”.

She also told viewers that Charlie is very protective of AJ and that all of them go on walks together three times each week.

