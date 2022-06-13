The first image you see is this spooky optical illusion is said to reveal your biggest personality strength

Everyone’s mind works a little differently and optical illusions offer a great way to test how we interpret things.

It is also said that the way you see an optical illusion can reveal things about your personality and show which side of your brain is more dominant.

The left side of the brain is associated with being more analytical and verbal, and is better at tasks such as reading and writing.

By comparison, the right side of the brain is considered more creative and is said to be more visual and intuitive.

What do you see in this image?

What image do you see first? (Credit: Yourtango.com)

This black and white image, shared by Your Tango , is thought to reveal a lot about your personality based on how you interpret it.

There are three different ways it can be viewed, and the image you spot first is said to be linked to your biggest strength.

The little girl

Those who spotted the little girl first are said to be very determined.

These individuals tend to move past life’s difficulties and are able to overcome obstacles with comfort.

People who see the little girl reportedly have a youthful spirit which makes them determined to face challenges that other people may struggle with.

They are said to have a calm perspective in life which means they do not bow under pressure, even under difficult circumstances.

The skull

If you saw the skull first, it is said that you are a deep thinker meaning your greatest strength is your intellect.

Skulls have been used in art and literature for many years to represent the power of the mind and the same is true in this case.

Those who spot the skull first are said to be able to handle any situation by using their mind.

The scenery

As for those who looked at the bigger picture and saw the scenery first, it is said that your biggest strength is your ability to trust your instinct.

In situations when others would panic you can always rely on your gut feeling because you know it will eventually be right.

These people are able to use their instinct in different situations to help them make the right decision.

A message from the editor: