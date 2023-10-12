Friday the 13th falling so close to Halloween may be slightly ominous for many people - so we look at when it last happened

The spooky connotations behind Friday the 13th go much further than Jason Voorhees and the horror film franchise. In the Middle Ages, this was the day that punishment was associated with as the Knights of the Templar were tortured by King Philip IV of France on Friday the 13th. Here in Britain, it is believed that Friday the 13th was the day public hangings would take place and also, there were exactly 13 steps to the gallows.

There is also a specific term for those who are fearful of the date - Paraskevidekatriaphobia. Try saying that three times faster! Nowadays, the date is one associated with superstition and a slasher film franchise that is arguably better left in the past. But with Friday the 13th falling so close to the spookiest day of the year in 2023 - Halloween - you may be wondering how often this happens or when the last time this happened was.

The last time the date fell in October was in 2017 and before this, it was in 2006 and then in 2000 at the turn of the century. Sometimes it occurs every six years but usually, it is 11 years apart. In the future, the date will fall in 2028, 2034, 2045, and 2051.

Those who remain cautious over the date will be glad to know that it can never occur more than three times in one year and usually only occurs twice. In what feels like a reminder that Halloween is fast approaching, it seems Friday the 13th this year could be a great time to watch a classic horror film that leaves you in terror as a way to prepare for the spooky season.