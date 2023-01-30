Groundhog Day has been immortalised on screen in the Bill Murray classic comedy - but what is the real life tradition?

Locals in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania celebrate Groundhog Day (Credit: Getty)

Locals in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania might be waking up feeling like today is a bit familiar...

While the rest of the world know Groundhog Day as a comedy classic starring Bill Murray, people from this small town will be prepping for the annual tradition and an appearance from Punxsutawney Phil.

But what exactly is the tradition and why is it celebrated?

What is Groundhog Day?

Named after the rodent native to North america, Groundhog Day is celebrated in Punxsutawney in Pennsylvania to predict the change from winter to spring.

Traditionally, Groundhog Day in the town sees resident rodent Punxsutawney Phil emerge from Gobbler’s Knob to indicate whether winter will last six more weeks or whether spring will arrive early.

If Punxsutawney Phil emerges to a fair and clear day, then winter will continue for another six weeks.

If he emerges to cloudy conditions, however, spring will dawn early that year.

When is Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day is held on 2 February every year, the same day as the Christian festival of Candlemas.

The tradition comes from an old English saying which goes:

If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Winter has another flight.

If Candlemas brings cloud and rain,

Winter will not come again.

It has been held annually since 1886, although organisers were forced to cancel he 2021 event due to Covid.

What is the film Groundhog Day about?

Released in 1993, the cult classic comedy Groundhog Day follow’s Phil, a TV weatherman who is sent to cover the tradition in Punxsutawney.

While he is in the town, things start to go awry when he keep waking up experiencing the same day over and over again with no explanation.

Where can I watch Groundhog Day?

The film is available to watch on several platforms across the UK.

Sky Cinema are showing a special back-to-back 24 hour marathon of the film to give you the proper sense of Groundhog Day on Sky Cinema Comedy on Thursday 2 February.

It is also available on Sky on demand and Now Tv with a movie pass.