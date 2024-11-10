How tall is Gary Barlow's son? Snap showing huge height difference between Take That star and son sparks internet memes

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

10th Nov 2024, 2:59pm
The UK side of social media was thrown into hysterics this week when Gary Barlow shared an innocent family picture on social media.

The internet quickly caught onto the image, which shows Take That star Gary Barlow posing alongside his family. But it was the height difference between the ‘Back For Good’ singer, 53, and his son Daniel that left social media users astounded.

Towering over his father, Daniel was pictured alongside mum Dawn and sister Daisy in the image, which appeared to show them on holiday. But the snap quickly spread like wildfire, spawning various jokes and memes about his height.

A family photograph Gary Barlow shared on Instagram has sparked internet memes about the height difference between himself and his son.A family photograph Gary Barlow shared on Instagram has sparked internet memes about the height difference between himself and his son.
A family photograph Gary Barlow shared on Instagram has sparked internet memes about the height difference between himself and his son. | Instagram/@officialgarybarlow

How tall is Gary Barlow’s son?

The image in question appears to show Barlow’s eldest child considerably taller than his father. How in actuality, Daniel is only six inches taller than his dad.

Daniel, 24, is actually 6ft 2in. Barlow himself stands at 5ft 7in.

Best memes about Gary Barlow’s ‘massive son’

The photograph sparked jokes amongst internet users, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their humorous takes. Posts have racked up millions of views and thousands of likes across the social media site.

Others even poked fun at the phenomenon the image has prompted, pointing out how it became the topic of conversation for UK-based users in a week that saw huge stories hit the headlines such as Donald Trump re-election as US President.

Brands and sporting events have even got in on the memes, with Aldi and Formula E among the accounts jumping on the trend.

