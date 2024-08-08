Jack Karlson, star of online viral 'succulent Chinese meal' arrest clip, dies aged 82

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Karlson, the star of a news clip which went wildly viral online, has died at the age of 82.

The clip in question shows the Aussie-native being arrested during a 1991 news report. Mr Karlson became a star on the internet for the clip, which has been described as the foremost Australian meme.

Australian news outlet news.com.au confirmed Mr Karlson’s death, stating that the 82-year-old had been battling poor health, including systemic inflammatory response syndrome, and had spent the last few weeks of his life in hospital. His family confirmed that he died on Wednesday, August 7, saying in a statement: “He walked a full and colourful path and despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto – to keep on laughing.”

A fundraiser had been set up to help Mr Karlson after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and for other health issues. His niece, Kim Edwards, said that the money from the fundraiser, which has collected $8,500, will still go to good use.

She said: “He was very thankful for the positive response to his Go Fund Me and everyone who donated. This money will now go towards his funeral. As a final send off we gave Uncle a last taste of red wine through his drip just before it was removed.” The news report clip of Karlson being arrested grew to online prominence after it was uploaded to the internet almost 18 years after it was filmed. The arrest of Karlson occurred as he was eating lunch with a friend, with some of his iconic phrases including “This is democracy manifest” and “Why did you do this to me? For what reason? What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?” become ingrained in online lexicon thereafter.

Karlson had maintain throughout his life that he was innocent and was not the man police were looking for. A documentary about the internet star titled ‘The Man Who Ate A Succulent Chinese Meal’ is set to be released in 2025.