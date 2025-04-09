JD Vance meme for all occasions: US Vice President's face becomes an internet sensation
From controversial 'cat lady' comments, to suspect claims about inappropriate relations with a sofa, US vice president JD Vance has become something of an internet meme sensation. From side-eye to guyliner, the American second-in-command is now a stalwart of memes everywhere.
The vice president's penchant for controversial comments - be it about 'cat ladies' running the country, or a belief childless people should be taxed more - has led to a social media sensation; the JD Vance meme for all occasions.
Posters across the globe now turn to the vice president in times of meme madness, with users suggesting there are memes featuring the controversial politician for all occasions.
Among the most popular are gifs showing a sensational side-eye delivered during a TV debate, and one documenting his attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he asked if he had "said thank you once".
Others, focussing on claims by some that Vance's memoir - Hillbilly Elegy - featured a confession he engaged in, ahem, intimate relations with a sofa, have also proved popular among online jokers. The claim has since been debunked, but the memes keep on coming.
Others centre on the VP's apparent penchant for eye-liner, or guy-liner, to emphasise his eyes during TV appearances.
