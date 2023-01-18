Stuart Grant will be 90 soon, but says doing his DIY work and creative projects helps keep him young

A great grandfather has built his own Hobbit House and lives almost entirely off-grid, despite being almost 90-years-old.

Woodcutter Stuart Grant moved in to the cottage, which he bought as a wreck with no roof and no doors in 1984, while he was renovating a house. But he found it so satisfying doing DIY on the quirky outbuilding, which dated back 200 years, that he decided to make it his home .

It’s now been compared to the Hobbit House which features in the Lord of the Rings films - although Grant says he has never seen the film . Unsurprisingly, however, he has been inundated with visitors to his home in Tomich, near Inverness , after his house was posted on a French tourist board’s recommendations for north Scotland .

No internet and no mobile phone

Dad-of-two Grant trained as a joiner but suffered from ME for 46 years so said he worked ‘in slow motion’ on the three-bedroom rustic pad. He doesn’t have a mobile phone or use the internet and no longer drives due to his age, but he loves getting out and meeting people.

He said: "I haven’t watched Lord of the Rings. It’s just a coincidence that my front door is almost the same shape and same kind of wood, oak. There are stained glass windows on each side of it. I didn’t know about them and they didn’t know about me.

"Before me there were cows, calves and chickens living in here, and a donkey. It was a shoemakers’ cottage and a croft. There was no roof, just four walls which are 200 years old. It is not a fancy house, it is made from other people’s leftovers. I was always a glutton for scenic beauty, beautiful houses, and thatched cottages in England. This has a concrete roof but it looks like a thatched roof."

Ninety-year-old retired woodcutter Stuart Grant in his cottage.

A labour of love

After starting work on it, Stuart then moved to Australia for a year. Altogether he lived in Oz for 14 years and travelled back to the UK overland, via Afghanistan. He had bought land and planned to renovate a larger house.

Grant said: "I moved in in 1984 but it wasn’t done up, I was living with concrete mixers then went out to Australia for a year. I was just doing it in slow-motion. I put on a roof and doors, there were just doorways. There were two windows. I was going to do up the house and I was living in the shed, it is very little. I thought I would make it comfortable while I’m doing up the house. I was getting such a buzz out of doing it. I don’t know how much it cost.

"I cut the wood myself from fallen trees and collected stones from the river for the stonework. I put the stairs in. It took quite a few years, I never counted it. I just enjoyed doing it so much. I got carried away."

The cottage near Tomich

Young at heart

Grant said that doing creative projects has kept him young.

He added: "You get a real buzz out of doing interesting stuff. I have just always been an inventor and a designer. My mum said ‘you’re always scribbling’ when I was a little boy. People think I’m clever because I do original things, but they’ve not tried.