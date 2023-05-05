For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Police arrest suspect in deadly Atlanta medical practice shooting
56 minutes ago Man charged with murder of woman stabbed to death in Brixton
2 hours ago Gunman arrested after 8 people killed in 'drive-by' shooting in Serbia
12 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Marvin Gaye copyright case in New York
16 hours ago RMT announces new six-month rail strike mandate
18 hours ago Man detained under Mental Health Act after Buckingham Palace incident

Mandela Effect quiz: can you get these 8 questions right or will you need to do a double take?

The correct answers to these questions can be verified with photos

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
2 minutes ago
The answers to this Mandela Effect quiz may surprise you.The answers to this Mandela Effect quiz may surprise you.
The answers to this Mandela Effect quiz may surprise you.

Here’s a quiz with a difference, one that will test your memory and the things you believe to be true - and it’s all based around something called the Mandela Effect.

The Mandela Effect is a supposed ‘fact’ that isn’t true at all, but it’s so widely misremembered that it’s come to be accepted as fact. The naming of the phenomenon comes from South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. For some reason many people think he died while he was in prison in the 1980s, but he actually died over 20 years later in 2013.

Below, we’ve put together a quiz with eight questions taken from popular culture and history. See how many you can answer correctly - you may well be shocked by the result. If you do choose the right answer, a photo will appear to verify that you have indeed beaten the Mandela Effect. Test your knowledge further by seeing how many of these examples of the Mandela Effect in famous films you recognise too. Good luck.

Loading....

Related topics:Quizzes