The answers to this Mandela Effect quiz may surprise you.

Here’s a quiz with a difference, one that will test your memory and the things you believe to be true - and it’s all based around something called the Mandela Effect.

The Mandela Effect is a supposed ‘fact’ that isn’t true at all, but it’s so widely misremembered that it’s come to be accepted as fact. The naming of the phenomenon comes from South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. For some reason many people think he died while he was in prison in the 1980s, but he actually died over 20 years later in 2013.

Below, we’ve put together a quiz with eight questions taken from popular culture and history. See how many you can answer correctly - you may well be shocked by the result. If you do choose the right answer, a photo will appear to verify that you have indeed beaten the Mandela Effect. Test your knowledge further by seeing how many of these examples of the Mandela Effect in famous films you recognise too. Good luck.