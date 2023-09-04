“My porch is carpeted, and it even went all over my hallway tiles. It was everywhere.”

A horrified mum says she will shop at Morrisons again over claims her food delivery turned up soaked in urine. Rebecca Stevenson says her bags turned up wet - and when she had a sniff she got the unmistakable whiff of wee.

She believes the driver was caught short and went for a toilet break in the back of the van. Palliative care nurse Rebecca, from Nottingham, described the smell as “absolutely disgusting”. The 30-year-old said Morrisons has since offered her compensation, but it isn’t enough.

The supermarket said it was taking the matter “incredibly seriously” and had launched an investigation. Rebecca said: “I was packing my food away when suddenly a horrible smell of urine hit me.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh - it’s urine’. I’d literally put my hand in p*ss. I lifted the bags and they all had wet patches.” Rebecca says the incident left her feeling “horrible.”

She said: “I immediately phoned Morrisons to tell them what happened. What the driver’s done is he’s gone for a wee in the back of his van.

“I have been scrubbing my floors and work surfaces constantly since, the smell is so hard to get rid of. I have been spraying it all with disinfectant.”

Photos appear to show her food items soaked through, while wet patches can be seen on her floor, apparently from the sodden items. She said: “My porch is carpeted, and it even went all over my hallway tiles. It was everywhere.”

According to Rebecca, a Morrisons staff member checked the van to try and verify her grim theory. She said: “I wanted someone to check van and they did.

“The guy who checked said they would try and establish whether or not it was urine. The driver must have been bursting. I will definitely not be using Morrisons again.”