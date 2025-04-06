Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s five hidden football tickets in this optical illusion - but do you have what it takes to spot them all in less than a minute?

As the Premier League action intensifies, fans attempt to secure tickets for the most anticipated matches. But do you have what it takes to find the tickets in this animation?

Get ready to put your skills to the test with SeatPick's latest brainteaser. The question is can you spot the 5 hidden football tickets in the crowd?

On average fans can spot all 5 tickets in 59 seconds, so how fast can you spot them all? Anyone who can spot the five rabbits hidden within the image, provided by SeatPick in less than 60 seconds, is thought to have 20/20 vision.

This mental workout will put the even best to the test, making 2 out of 10 people concede. Look at the image before to see if you can spot all the tickets.

No luck? You can see the answered puzzle below.

