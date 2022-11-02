If you’re wondering whether or not you could have a relationship this autumn/winter, then this image could provide the answer

What you see first in this optical illusion reveals if you are ready for a relationship this cuffing season.

Cuffing season has arrived in the UK , and if you’re single you may be wondering if this is the time for you to go out and meet someone. This new optical illusion claims to be able to tell you whether or not you are ready to find a partner - simply by asking you to say what you see first in image.

Cleverly hidden within the layered design is the profile of a couple looking lovingly at each other, and also a separate image of a woman on her own. But which image do you spot first, and what does each one reveal about you and your chances of a relationship ?Here’s what you need to know.

What is cuffing season?

Cuffing season refers to the time of year when people enter in to short-term relationships to keep themselves warm - physically and emotionally - during the winter season cuffing is slang for handcuffs, so cuffing season relates to attaching yourself to a person for a short period of time.

Cuffing season typically begins in October in the UK, when temperatures begin to drop, and lasts until March or April, when the temperatures begin to increase again. Wherever you live in the world, a relationship formed during cuffing season is timed from when the clocks go back to when they go forward.

Three experts have spoken to NationalWorld about the pros and cons of starting a new relationship for cuffing season , so be sure to give it a read if this short term connection is something you are considering.

What does the image show?

The pink and purple image, which has been created and shared by European lingerie specialists Hunkemöller, shows a few different shapes at first glance. Once you look at it closer, however, you realise that it actually shows the side profile silhouettes of a lone woman, and also a man and a woman looking at each other. The one you see first is said to reveal whether you’re ready for love this cuffing season.

What does the image reveal about you?

This is what the image reveals about you and your relationship status.

If you spotted the couple first

If you were drawn to the couple first, chances are that you may be ready to be in a relationship. You are the type of person that enjoys having a significant other in your life and does not shy away from expressing how you feel. Cuffing season is your time to shine, so if you spotted the image of the couple first then this Winter may be the time to make your move.

If you spotted the lone woman first

For those of you who were drawn to the lone woman first, it is likely that you are happy to stay single for a while for now. You may thrive in solidarity and enjoy the independence of living life without a partner. Even as the nights grow colder and darker, you’re more likely to enjoy an evening out with friends as opposed to cosying up with a significant other. Enjoy your freedom.

How can I see more optical illusions?

