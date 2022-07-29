Very few people can tell which words are written in this image first time - can you?

Can you read the words in this image?

It seems like a simple enough question, but apparently only 1% of people can get the answer right at first glance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the latest optical illusion from a Tik Tok star to entertain internet users.

So, are you among the top 1% who can correctly identify the two words?

Here’s everything you need to know, including the right answer. But, don’t worry, the answer is at the bottom of the article - so no spoilers.

Only 1% of people can tell which words are written in this image first time from TikTok user Hectic Nick.

What does the image show?

The image shows two words written in a block style black and white font.

Nick tells viewers: “Only 1% of people can read what’s hidden in this image.”

We assume that the 1% of people refers to those who can read the correct words for the first time without help as we are sure most people will be able to read the words once they follow Nick’s instructions.

Only 1% of people can tell which words are written in this image first time from TikTok user Hectic Nick. Image close up.

What are some tips for seeing the right words?

If you are struggling to see the words, Hectic Nick recommends closing your eyes a little to make your eyes refocus.

He said: “Here’s a hint, try closing your eyes about 90% and you might be able to read it.

“Send this to a friend and see what they do.”

Can you see the two words in the image now?

How can I see the image?

You can see the image for yourself by visiting Hectic Nick’s Tik Tok channel .

Where has the image come from?

While the original source of the image is not clear, TikTok personality Hectic Nick shared the illusion online and it quickly went viral.

In fact, it racked up 226.3K views and over 36.3K comments - and that number is still growing.

Wearing his signature sunglasses, the mysterious content creator showed the monochrome image.

Hectic Nick is known on the social media platform Tik Tok for confusing his many viewers on a daily basis with a selection of illusions, brain teasers and fun facts.

He describes his channel as “videos that make you think”, but does not reveal any personal details relating to who he is or where he finds the material he posts.

His videos are extremely popular though and he has 3.9million followers.

What did Tik Tok users see?

TikTok users took to the comments section of Hectic Nick’s video to share their answers.

One person said: “I just kept blinking and I saw what it said.”

Another said: “The bad thing is I took my glasses off to read this and I read it clearly.”

People could see a variety of words, from names to common phrases.

They include hello there, Candice and bad life.

One person proudly said: “Me and my mum got this first try.”

Other TikTok users offered advice for people who couldn’t see the words, including tilting the screen of the device you are looking at the image on.

Some people said it took them ten minutes to see the correct answer - but they were overjoyed when they did,

What is the answer?