Paul Rudd: Hollywood star wows fans after casually turning up to Wrexham pub for drinks

Paul Rudd posed for photos and joined in chants with fans at the Wrexham pub

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Movie star Paul Rudd casually rocked up to a pub inWrexham and joined fans for drinks ahead of a crunch match for the city’s Hollywood-owned football club.

Images shared on social media showed the Ant-Man star drinking beer and singing songs with Wrexham AFC fans at the Turf next to the town’s Racecourse Ground before the club’s pivotal National League game against Boreham Wood on Saturday (22 April) evening.

Victory would secure promotion to League Two for the Welsh club, who have attracted worldwide attention since their takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the US on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as “super nice”.

“(I) just said hi, can you take a picture he said yea… I asked if he’s having a good time and he said ‘amazing’,” the 37-year-old told the PA news agency.

Mr Novielli, who runs a podcast called Up The Town dedicated to Wrexham AFC, said Rudd joined in with songs including Super Paul Mullin and Allez Allez Allez at the pub as he shared drinks with fans.

“He sat with (the owner) Wayne (Jones) from the Turf for a bit and did some sing songs,” Mr Novielle added.

“(He) engaged with a lot of people, took pictures – he was super nice.”

