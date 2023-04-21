15 playground fads you might remember from your school days - from Cabbage Patch Kids to Pokemon cards
Can you remember Tamagotchi, Top Trumps or Rubik's cubes? Here we look back on some of the most memorable playground fads
Prime Hydration is the latest fad to sweep playgrounds across the UK.
Children have been rushing out to supermarkets and stores in the hopes of getting their hands on the highly in-demand beverage. But while the drink, launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, might be the current craze, it is not the first or the last time a sensation has taken over a school.
No matter what decade you were born in, you will have likely lived through a fad or two in your school days. From football stickers to Pokemon cards, Beyblades and recently fidget spinners, getting caught up in crazes happens to the best of us.
We have decided to round up some of the biggest crazes of the last five decades. From the 1980s through to the 2020s, if you went to school or had kids in school, you might remember at least some of these...