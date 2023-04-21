Can you remember Tamagotchi, Top Trumps or Rubik's cubes? Here we look back on some of the most memorable playground fads

Prime Hydration is the latest fad to sweep playgrounds across the UK.

Children have been rushing out to supermarkets and stores in the hopes of getting their hands on the highly in-demand beverage. But while the drink, launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, might be the current craze, it is not the first or the last time a sensation has taken over a school.

No matter what decade you were born in, you will have likely lived through a fad or two in your school days. From football stickers to Pokemon cards, Beyblades and recently fidget spinners, getting caught up in crazes happens to the best of us.

We have decided to round up some of the biggest crazes of the last five decades. From the 1980s through to the 2020s, if you went to school or had kids in school, you might remember at least some of these...

1 . Cabbage Patch Kids The toy of the 1980s, Cabbage Patch Kids finally arrived in the UK in 1983 and sparked as big a frenzy on this side of the pond as they did across the Atlantic.

2 . Rubik’s Cube Have you ever managed to complete a Rubik’s cube? Well in playgrounds in the 1980s, the toy was ubiquitous and became quite the fad. Created by Hungarian sculptor Ernő Rubik it was originally called Magic Cube before switching to its more famous name!

3 . Top Trumps The popular card game launched in the late 1970s in the UK and was especially popular with young boys during the 1980s. Originally they would feature topics such as military hardware, modes of transport and racing cars. Relaunched in 1992, Top Trumps now feature famous franchises, teams, sports and people.

4 . Garbage Pail Kids Launched as a parody of Cabbage Patch Kids, these trading cards were all the rage in the 1980s. The cards were followed by a TV show and movie spin off also released in the 1980s. Garbage Pail Kids relaunched in the 2000s.