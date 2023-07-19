If you have one of these special edition Barbie dolls they may be worth a dust off, with some worth more than £65,000

The world is currently experiencing a Barbie revival thanks to the 2023 film's inescapable marketing campaign. And interest in the doll is only going to increase when the Greta Gerwig-directed movie hits cinemas on Friday (21 July).

Featuring Margot Robbie in the lead role, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, the hype has sent fans into a pink-hued frenzy and interest in the toy itself, skyrocketing.

Mattel has been making Barbie dolls since 1959 with the brand constantly evolving. In a more recent bid to better represent women of all shapes and sizes, the dolls are now available in different body types including petite, tall and curvy.

Over the years, must-have special edition dolls have been on every child's Christmas list with collector's editions coveted by fans both young and old.

And if you happen to have one of these desirable dolls - including one celebrating Karl Lagerfeld's statement style and the brand's first doll ever released - you could be sitting on a small fortune.

Here are six of the priciest Barbie dolls around selling for thousands.

The Orginal Barbie (1959)

Original Barbie (1959)

This was the first Barbie doll introduced in 1959 by Mattel. It featured a glamorous face, was available with either blonde or brunette hair, and came complete with a zebra swimsuit.

If you own this one, it could be worth anywhere from £800 to several thousand pounds depending on its condition and if you still have the accessories.

The De Beers Barbie (1999)

This doll is a famous collab between De Beers and designer Vera Wang and was released for Barbie's 40th anniversary.

The De Beers Barbie (1999)

Here Barbie wore a gown decorated with 160 diamonds and with a price tag of £65,000, this doll will surely rake some big money.

Midnight Tuxedo Barbie (2001)

As a commemoration of Barbie's 50th anniversary, this Barbie features 3,000 Swarovski crystals and has a value of approximately £3,800 - according to home insurance provider wearesosure.com.

It features Barbie wearing a sophisticated and elegant look with a formal evening dress.

Midnight Tuxedo Barbie (2001)

The doll may also wear matching accessories like long gloves, a statement necklace, or elegant earrings to complement the outfit.

The Marie Antoinette Barbie (2003)

This Barbie serves as a tribute to the last queen of France - Marie Antoinette.

Mirroring the historical grand fashion of the time, the doll wears an 18th-century gown which features lace and detailed embroidery.

The Marie Antoinette Barbie (2003)

This is a Barbie that could net you a massive £2,300 if you find it hidden at home somewhere.

The Pink Diamond Barbie (2013)

A special edition Barbie released in 2013, this doll commemorates the brand's 55th anniversary.

Wearing a floor-length strapless gown and a pink 'diamond' necklace. Some versions were even sold with a tiara.

The Pink Diamond Barbie (2013)

This Barbie is worth approximately £12,000 today if you were willing to part with it.

The Karl Lagerfeld Barbie (2014)

This limited edition Barbie was sold at retail for £135 but is now selling for more than £8,000 since Karl Lagerfeld's death in 2019.

The Karl Lagerfeld Barbie (2014)

The doll mirrors Lagerfeld's iconic style - most clearly seen with its tailored black suit.