Olivia Benson, Jiffpom, Doug the Pug are all on the list

Taylor Swift’s beloved cat is among the richest animals in the world, with one boasting a fortune of almost half a billion.

All About Cats has complied a list of the wealthiest pets currently on the planet. It includes social media famous pooches, nepo cats who have inherited fortunes and meowtrepreneurs.

Olivia Benson, who is owned by Taylor Swift, is one of the top three highest earning animals. But even with a fortune of £81 million, she is eclipsed by the two wealthiest pets.

Explaining how they complied the list, All About Cats said: “By analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates, we discovered the top 50 most influential pets. We also wanted to see just how much these animals could make for their loving owners. #

“Using Instagram data we estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post. So, who are the most influential and highestearning pets on Instagram?”

Find out which pets are the wealthiest on the planet in our gallery below.

1. Marutaro - $1.5 million Marutaro is an internet famous dog, via the Instagram account run by owner Shinjiro Ono. Marutaro has a shop selling merchandise and is worth £1.25m according to All About Cats. Picture: Shinjiro Ono/ Instagram Photo Sales

2. Tucker Budzyn - $1.5 million Another internet famous pet. Tucker has 3.3m followers on Instagram and has earned an estimated £1.25m according to All About Cats’ rich list. Picture: Tucker Budzyn/ Instagram Photo Sales

3. Doug the Pug - $1.5m Internet celebrity Doug the Pug has brought in over $1m during his career. Doug has appeared in music videos, published books and launched merchandise. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT Photo Sales

4. Pontiac - $5 million Betty White’s beloved dog Pontiac is said to have inherited £4.1m following her death in late 2021. It is enough to include Pontiac on All About Cats rich list. Picture: Betty White/ Facebook Photo Sales