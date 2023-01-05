Richest pets: Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson among 10 richest animals in the world - how much they are worth?
Olivia Benson, Jiffpom, Doug the Pug are all on the list
Taylor Swift’s beloved cat is among the richest animals in the world, with one boasting a fortune of almost half a billion.
All About Cats has complied a list of the wealthiest pets currently on the planet. It includes social media famous pooches, nepo cats who have inherited fortunes and meowtrepreneurs.
Olivia Benson, who is owned by Taylor Swift, is one of the top three highest earning animals. But even with a fortune of £81 million, she is eclipsed by the two wealthiest pets.
Explaining how they complied the list, All About Cats said: “By analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates, we discovered the top 50 most influential pets. We also wanted to see just how much these animals could make for their loving owners. #
“Using Instagram data we estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post. So, who are the most influential and highestearning pets on Instagram?”
Find out which pets are the wealthiest on the planet in our gallery below.