'Shellebrity' trespasser on train line at Ascot as Solomon the tortoise rescued by Network Rail workers
Network Rail jokingly revealed that the four-legged friend was moving “at pace” on the line at Ascot towards Bagshot when a driver spotted him. The train heading into Ascot from Aldershot on Friday was temporarily paused to allow staff to climb onto the track and rescue the shell-shocked tortoise.
Solomon even got a free ride as the tortoise was transported on the train to the next station. Network Rail said that arrangements were made to take Solomon to a local vets, however his owner was reunited with him before this happened.
Th rail company said: “We are sorry to any passengers who were disrupted during this incident. While we are delighted that this story has a happy ending and can reassure passengers that our ‘everyone home safe, every day’ ambitions extend to pets, we must remind everyone that the railway is dangerous.
“Trains need several football pitches to stop from full speed and there are less obvious dangers such as the, always on, electrified third rail. We also ask that our lineside neighbours ensure that their fencing is secure to prevent human, or animal incursions onto the track.”
South Western Trains said at the time of the incident: “Shello there, this evening there were delays between Ascot and Bagshot due to tortoise on the tracks. He has been retrieved and is now on his way home.”
