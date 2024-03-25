Specsavers: Edinburgh van driver gets opticians vehicle stuck on bollard, do they need an eye test appointment
'Should have gone to...Oh, wait'
After getting their vehicle stuck on top of a bollard, this Specsavers van driver really ought to have... gone to Specsavers.
The strange sight of the a van stranded atop the metal post caught the attention of 45-year-old Aidan McNelis, who was spending the weekend in Edinburgh.
A submerged bollard had lifted the vehicle off the ground, despite being positioned next to a warning sign that clearly stated: "CAUTION. Automatic bollards in operation. NO PARKING."
