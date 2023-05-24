2 . Oscar Wilde

In 1998, outdoor sculpture A Conversation with Oscar Wilde was created by artist Maggi Hambling and sits in central London. It was the first public monument to Wilde outside Ireland, his home country. Although it looks as if some form of Wilde is melting in granite, the statue is actually a bench and a tribute to the famous writer. However, at the time Charles Spencer, chief drama critic of The Telegraph, wrote about the statue that “hideous is too gentle a word to describe it… the representation of Wilde is loathsome”.