Police Minister Mark Ryan called the incident ‘a whole other level of stupid’

A 26-year-old man has been charged in Australia after he allegedly took a platypus from its natural habitat and then took it on a train, where he showed the endangered mammal to passengers. The man and another unnamed person were picked up on cameras boarding a train on Tuesday 4 April at Morayfield Station north of Brisbane. The animal was seen wrapped in a towel, with the men seen patting it and showing it to fellow commuters.

Police had made appeals for the platypus to be returned and shared footage of the pair. There were fears the mammal could become sick or die outside of its natural habitat, male platypus also pose a risk to people and animals due to their venomous spurs.

The Queensland man could reportedly face a fine of $430,000, if he is convicted. So, what is a duck-billed platypus and what happened to the one that was stolen? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a platypus?

The platypus, which is also known as the duck-billed platypus is a unique aquatic mammal native exclusively to Australia. They have an unusual look, including a duck’s bill, otter-like feet and a beaver’s tail. Unlike other mammals, platypus lay eggs and the males have venomous spurs on their hind feet which can be deadly to predators.

A man from Queensland in Australia has been charged for allegedly taking a platypus from the wild (Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Are duck-billed platypus extinct?

Platypus are not extinct but they are endangered, according to WWF Australia, their numbers are just a fraction of what they once were. They state the unique mammal is threatened with “silent extinction” due to the destruction of their natural habitat by drought, fires, pollution, deforestation and predators.

What happened to the stolen platypus in Australia?

The condition and location of the platypus is still unknown. The charged man and another unnamed person were spotted on cameras boarding a train on Tuesday 4 April at Morayfield Station north of Brisbane carrying the animal in a towel, with the men seen patting it and showing it to fellow train commuters.

Following the news police released a statement appealing for the safe return of the endangered mammal. Reported by the Brisbane Times, their statement said: “Police were advised the animal was released into the Caboolture River and has not yet been located by authorities. Its condition is unknown. Taking a platypus from the wild is not only illegal, but it can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male as they have venomous spurs.”

Whilst, Police Minister Mark Ryan, who named the platypus Peter, called the incident “a whole other level of stupid.” Ryan said: “Peter the platypus needs to come home. The police see, every single day, a whole number of people do stupid things. Well, this is a whole other level of stupid.” He continued: “To the people who have taken Peter the platypus, take it to the nearest police station, take it to the nearest vet. Peter needs to get home and you’ve done something very, very stupid. It is an offence.”

Has anyone been charged for platypus theft?